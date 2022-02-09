The film with Panamanian talent by Steven Spielberg is one of the favorites at the Oscars; nominated for Best Picture

steven spielberg becomes the king of the candidacies for the Oscar.

with ‘Wthis Side Story’, who aspires to seven statuettes, the filmmaker unseats William Wyler as the director whose filmography adds the most nominations to the Academy Awards, 138.

This man has become the director whose films add the most Oscar nominations, ahead of Wyler with the seven garnered by his ‘West Side Story’, (film, director, supporting actress, photography, production design, costume design and sound), the filmography of the father of ET accumulates 138, six more than that of the director of Mrs. Miniver, The Best Years of Our Lives Y Ben Hur, the only one who has directed three feature films, the aforementioned, winners of the Oscar for best film.

The actress and dancer worked in this film Ilda Masonshe gives life to Light. Is adaptation of the original piece written in 1957 by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim with music by Leonard Bernstein, premiered on December 10 and was written by Tony Kushner, Oscar-nominated and Pulitzer-winning screenwriter.

Look: The Panamanian film ‘Plaza Catedral’ failed to enter the Oscar Awards

“My character is flame light, She is the best friend of Anita and María, she comes from Puerto Rico, she was always very close to Rosalía and Anita, and then when they moved to New York, then they met María…with María she has a relationship more like protective sister, the scenes are the same as the original film… Luz for me represents in the group what her name says, a Luz, she is someone very positive, who is there to support her friends, to protect them when necessary”, said the Panamanian in relation to her character in the film.