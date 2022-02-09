The film forgotten by the public that today is a success on Netflix

Netflix releases new movies relatively frequently. But many times also this company of streaming add to your catalog a film that was released several years ago and that at the time it did not have the expected success in theaters, but that on his way back through the platform he gets an unexpected event. This is the case of a 2003 productionstarring Mark Wahlbergwhich is currently among the most viewed of netflix worldwide.

The movie that “resurrected” Netflix is ​​called The Master Scam (The Italian Job)It was directed by F. Gary Gray and is a fast-paced thriller in which the protagonists are dedicated to committing great robberies. With a stellar cast, the fights, the shots, the betrayals and the numerous chases in this film have made it a product that was highly valued by critics and much loved by many moviegoers, although the success has not been so great in the movie theaters.

The history tells the adventures of a gang of thieves led by John Bridger (Donald Sutherland)who intends to make a big hit in Venice. Charlie Croker (Mark Wahlberg) the brain of the group, plans the robbery to perfection in the middle of the waters of the beautiful Italian city. But the gang is betrayed by one of its members, who keeps all the loot.

Persecutions are a central part of The Master Scam, the film that had been forgotten and that Netflix “resurrected” by incorporating it into its catalog IMDB

To replenish the money lost due to the disloyalty of one of their own, these friends of others decide to make another assault, this time much more important: they try to seize a truckload of gold. To do this they must alter the traffic lights and the transit system of a part of the city of The Angels to generate a bottleneck that benefits them in their unholy objectives.

The cast of this film, which reached 80% approval on Rotten Tomatoes Y 7 points out of 10 on IMDBis completed with other celebrities: Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Stathan, Seth Green and Yasiin Beyamong others.

The return of this robbery thriller that Netflix defines as “adrenaline, suspenseful, exciting” It came with a lot of energy. Worldwide, The master scam It is in the ranking of the most watched movies on the platform. streaming. Specifically, at number 7, according to what was reported by the site specialized in cinema and series Qué ver News.

Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham, in a moment from The Master Swindle, a 2003 film directed by F. Gary Gray IMDB

So, either to see it again those who enjoyed it at the time, or to watch it as if it were a premiere, The master scam awaits on Netflix to the delight of fans of the action-thriller grand heist genre.