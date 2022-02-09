The entertainment for the Super Bowl is ready

Considered one of the most important social events in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is already set to take place this Sunday, Organized by the NFL, in the final of this championship the big game will be between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, this Sunday, February 13, at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, where great music stars will also participate in the show of half time. This you have to know about the Super Bowl.

1. The halftime cast The 56th edition of the Super Bowl will feature the participation of great rap legends, such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Collectively, the rap eminences have 22 Billboard number one albums and have won a combined 44 Grammy Awards; Eminem is the singer with the most awards to his credit with 15; Kendrick, 13; Mary J. Blige, 9 and Dr. Dre, 7. Snoop Dogg has not won any of the 17 times he has been nominated from 1994 to 2016.

2. The national anthem. Since Super Bowl 40, only six performances of the national anthem have lasted more than two minutes, including the last performance of Super Bowl LI, in which Luke Bryan performed. This year it will be performed by Mickey Guyton, the first black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year.

3. “America the Beautiful” Six-time Grammy nominee Jhene Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful,” and acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform both pieces in sign language.

4. Headquarters The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is considered the largest stage and one of the most viewed around the world simultaneously.

5. Ads The Super Bowl hosts a lot of big-budget ads. According to ESPN Digital, a second in the transmission in one of the most watched great events in the world is worth three million 741 thousand 833 pesos. Salma Hayek will appear at the Super Bowl as Hera and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus for a BMW commercial. Gwyneth Paltrow will announce Uber Come. Demi Moore and Mila Kunis Participate in an AT&T Ad Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, at BIC. Megan Thee Stallion Participates in Cheetos Ad Kevin Hart in ad for Sams Club.