The digestive disease that Celine Dion suffers and for which she has lost so much weight

The disease that Celine Dion has suffered from for years has caused a new cancellation of her world tour due to the persistent muscle spasms she suffers and whose most visible consequence is a notable weight loss. (Photo: Brian Rasic/WireImage)

The impressive weight loss of celine dion raises questions and concerns. Especially as a result of her latest publication in which the artist announces the cancellation of many dates of her international tour “Courage World Tour” due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms” who are keeping her from acting and whose recovery is taking longer than she expected.

His team and his relatives have come forward to ensure that his extreme thinness is not the result of a serious illness. “He does not have cancer or Alzheimer’s, as we have read. Céline has had a digestive problem for a long time, and this causes muscle spasms but also weight loss. In her, which is no longer thick, it shows”, they have told in statements to The Parisien collected by the news portal then24.

To get back in shape and while she waits to get back on stage, Celine just needs to take care of herself and rest. What it means to continue “long medical treatment and a draconian diet”, they add.

Muscle spasms or cramps are sudden, painful, automatic muscle contractions that can affect smooth muscles (involuntary muscles found in the digestive system, circulatory system, etc.) as well as skeletal muscles”, says Dr. Jayant Arora, director of the Fortis Bone & Joint Institute, an Indian center specializing in bones, joints, and muscles.

Muscle cramps or spasms are very common in the calf, lower back, but can also occur in the upper extremities, abdomen, and neck. They appear due to problems involving the muscle or due to nerve irritation which causes a reflex spasm of the muscle.

Although muscle spasms are usually benign Sometimes they can represent a underlying disease such as narrowing of the arteries, pinched nerves, hypocalcaemia (electrolyte imbalance with a low level of calcium in the blood) and other similar causes.

Continue reading the story

In the case of Celine Dion looks like a digestive problem would be the cause of those persistent and severe muscle spasms, which may be caused by a inflammation in the lining of the stomach. turn this would cause uncontrolled contractions of the muscles of the large and small intestine.

In a healthy person, the muscles lining the intestine contract and expand efficiently to move food. But the localized irritation from disease (or allergy) can cause abnormal muscle spasms, creating pain and cramps.

We refer to a group of chronic conditions involving inflammation of the digestive tract such as inflammatory bowel disease or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and which, as published by MedicalNewsToday, can cause stomach spasms.

These conditions can cause spasms and other associated symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, frequent bowel movements, and even weight loss. Intestinal spasms share many of the same symptoms as IBS, so it’s important to make an appointment with your doctor to determine the underlying cause of your condition.

On the other hand, food allergies, food poisoning and conditions such as intestinal pseudo-obstruction can also cause muscle problems in the digestive system.

In fact, the relationship between diet and this type of inflammatory bowel disease has been studied a lot. Foods such as vegetables, fruits, and dairy products can trigger spasms. Beverages, such as carbonated and caffeinated beverages, can also trigger muscle spasms and cramps, which is most commonly associated with the specific condition of intestinal spasms.

This could be one of the reasons why the artist should take care of her diet in order to minimize the effect of certain irritating foods and thus control the symptoms they produce. Although she has always maintained that she does not follow any specific diet and that her thinness is genetic and the result of her passion for ballet and other sports.

It is important to remember that although muscle pain is usually caused by irritation of muscle fibers, it can also arise from injury, muscle fatigue and intense physical exercise.

Also, according to Healthline, the most common cause of muscle spasms or cramps is still dehydration. Muscles require proper nutrition and hydration to function properly. When they are deprived of nutrients, they are forced to do their jobs with less energy, which causes stress and pressure. Dehydration can cause an imbalance of electrolytes in the body, particularly sodium. Controlling adequate daily intake of water and other vitamins can help keep things going.

Other causes include fatigue and exhaustion, thyroid insufficiency, calcium and vitamin D deficiency, vitamin E and B12 deficiency, certain genetic predispositions, and disorders such as myasthenia, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease characterized by severe muscle weakness and a propensity to fatigue, especially in the face and neck.

In addition, the consumption of some medications, and certain diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure and the lack of minerals in the body could be behind some spasms.

However, most of the time, stomach cramps are not serious and do not need to be diagnosed. But when they occur frequently, are very intense, or last more than a day, they could be a sign of a more damaging medical problem like the ones we’ve discussed, so it’s advisable to see a doctor.

More stories that may interest you:

What is behind the stomach pain immediately after eating

7 foods that will help you control intestinal inflammation