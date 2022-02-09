The day Will Smith used his fame in the least expected way

the actor of men in black remembered how it was the time that, thanks to The Prince of rap, got out of a mess he was in. “I met people who are weighed by fame. I love it,” she asserted.

The great debate around fame goes through private life and the intimacy that is lost when a certain level of notoriety is reached. Just think of figures like MillieBobby Brown or Leonardo Dicaprioto give as examples two cases of very different generations, who cannot set foot in a public space without being, at least, photographed even against their will and, many times, harassed by fans who want an autograph or a selfie.

For Will Smithone of the most important actors in Hollywoodthis is far from being a problem and he made it clear during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. On his way through the late night shows he remembered the time being a celebrity saved him from a complicated problem. “I met people who are weighed by fame. I love it”asserted the artist, who then went on to tell how the situation had been.

“The perfect example was probably 3 weeks ago. I was driving and noticed that I had no fuel. I wasn’t paying attention, I had no fuel.”it started Smith. Since he was about 30 minutes from his house, she knew that she would not be able to get there, so he went into a gas station. It was there that he noticed that he had forgotten his wallet and that he had no money to pay for gas.

“I was like, ‘what a tragedy.’ I started thinking. couldn’t call Jade, because I had to drive 30 minutes, and I looked the other way, and I saw a guy about 36 years old. It was: ‘This guy is a fan of The Prince of rap‘”he pointed out, while remarking: “You realize!”. So, he decided to roll down the window and make a face very similar to the one his character did in the 90’s sitcom. Then, he was recognized by the fan, who asked him for a photo. “I told him yes, it was going to cost him 10 dollars. He was very excited. We took the selfie, he gave me the 10 dollars. I told him: ‘Give me a number and I’ll return them to you.’ And he replies: ‘Dude, no way. You earned them’”recalled the actor who then looked at the camera with total complicity for the way in which he had been saved.

Third may be the charm for Will Smith

As it was expected, Will Smith received a nomination for his work as Richard Williams in king richardthe film that told the life of the father of sisters Venus and Serena Williams, and how his plan served to turn his daughters into elite tennis stars. After her two nominations with defeat, first in 2002 for Ali and then in 2007 by Looking for happinessEverything indicates that this will be his year. It has the condiments that The academy tend to like, such as playing a real person and physical transformation (Smith gained weight for his role). Of course you have to beat the favourite, benedict cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), and the one that many fans want to win, Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… BOOM!).