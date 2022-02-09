‘The Continental’, the John Wick series, announces five new signings for the cast

john wick 4 not be the end of the saga of Keanu Reeves. The story of this murderer who is now persecuted by half the world will expand his universe with a new series for television. It is already quite common for films to make the leap to serial fiction, and vice versa, so it is not surprising that the work created by Chad Stahelsky go continue your adventure at a reduced size (not because of the budget, but because it will play on portable devices and televisions instead of theater screens).

After it was announced that Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson were originally confirmed for the cast, now Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa join the function to further expand the distribution of The Continentalthat fiction that will be focused on Wick’s organization.

The Prequel to the Continental

The series will work as a prequel explaining the operation and origins of the Hotel Continental, which is run by Winston (character played by Ian McShane). The only rule within those walls is simple: no one can be killed. The existence of that oasis is precisely to give a haven of peace to the murderers and that they do not have to be watching their backs. The story will follow in the footsteps of that aforementioned Winston and how the adventure of this “sacred space” for the best assassins in the world began.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward They will be responsible for the script, and will act as showrunners and executive producers. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will also be in production. Seeing the success that the John Wick saga is having, it is to be expected that the series will also have an excellent reception. It remains to be seen how well it works with a character other than Keanu Reeves placed in the title role.

Fountain.