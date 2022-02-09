The celebrities who became mothers after 30

The recent news that Rihanna is expecting her first child at 33 years has inspired us to make a compilation of the celebrities who have been mothers in that decade.

Rihanna is expecting her first child. Photo: Glamor Mx.

The arrival of children totally changes one’s routine, priorities and opens the door to new experiences, challenges and emotions, whether the woman decides to be mother single or who wants to live one of the most beautiful stages of their life as a couple.

Today, times are not what they used to be, and the perspective towards motherhood has been changing. There are many women around the world who have decided not to be mothers and enjoy certain things before fully devoting themselves to the role of mothers. As others decided to postpone that moment for after the 30 years.

One of these cases (and one that has us very excited) is Rihanna, who recently surprised the world with the news that she will become mother for the first time together with rapper A$AP Rocky. In her latest posts she revealed her baby bump in a Chanel jacket and rhinestones. Exactly! That baby is not born yet and already has a lot, but a lot of style.

see the singer pregnant reminded us of other celebrities who have postponed motherhood until after the 30 yearsshowing that only you own that decision and the moment you want it to happen.

Priyanka Chopra

On January 21, 2022, the first child of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra came into this world, who at 39 years By surrogacy she gave birth to a beautiful and healthy girl.

The couple decided to have a baby by surrogacy. Photo: Glamor Magazine

Shakira

One of our spoiled Colombians was a mother when she was 35 years. In 2013, little Milan Piqué Mebarak came into this world weighing almost three kilos and full of exceptional charisma.

Shakira fully enjoys her motherhood. Photo: Glamor Mx.

Salma Hayek

To the 41 yearsSalma Hayek had her only daughter. She confessed that that age was her when she felt more mature and ready to be mother.

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina. Photo: Harper’s.

The actress gave an interview to The Sunday Times’ Style magazine in which she told that a woman is still valued today by the age at which she has children. “It shouldn’t define us as women,” remarked Salma Hayek, wittily saying, “For so long, the concept of beauty in a woman was slanted entirely towards youth. But I say, to hell with that shit!”

Eve Mendes

This gorgeous Hollywood actress gave life to Esmeralda at the 40 years and has conquered the heart of one of our most beloved glam crushes: Ryan Gosling.

Eva Mendes does not publish photos of her daughters. Photo: Hello.

Eva Mendes recently confessed that motherhood was not one of the priorities in her life. But in 2011 she met Gosling and in 2014 they decided to become parents.

The actress said that at the beginning of her working life, when she was a young woman in her twenties, she dedicated herself to working hard and never had motherhood as a priority, until she met Ryan and there “everything happened very naturally,” she said in an interview . In that report she also wanted to clarify that “I don’t want to send the wrong message to the young women of the world. There is no reason to choose between being mother or being a working woman, that’s not what it’s about.

The truth is that motherhood is an experience that many women want to go through. But there are more and more who decide not to be or postpone it. Whatever side you are on, enjoy your decision without external pressure!