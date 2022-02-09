The best memes about the announcement of the new Nintendo Direct

Unless you have not used your social networks at all today, you will be aware that tomorrow, February 9, 2022, we will have a new nintendo direct focused on the main launches of the switch for the middle of this year. As with all these events, the community has some pretty crazy expectations, and the memes came with everything.

Via social networks, fans and not so fans of Nintendo they created all kinds of memes to commemorate the announcement of this new Direct. Mainly, making fun of possible news such as a port of Xenoblade ChroniclesX and the release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Here we share some of the funniest we have found.

Remember that you can enjoy this Direct tomorrow at 4PM Central Mexico time.

Publisher’s note: Beyond the memes, I have a feeling that there will be a lot of people disappointed by whatever is going to be shown to us during the show. Nintendo really needs to get its act together for this Direct, since about six months have passed since the last one and there are many expectations for this new one.

