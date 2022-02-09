‘The Batman’ starts pre-sale tickets on February 17

This February 17 begins the pre-sale of “The Batman”, the new film of the bat superhero of the DC universe. The actor Robert Pattinson dons the dark knight costume and embarks on this dark history of Gotham City.

The official premiere of the new film from Warner Bros. Pictures is scheduled for Thursday, March 3. In addition, preview functions will be held on Wednesday, March 2 to the excitement of all fans of the caped vigilante.

Under the direction of Matt Reeves —responsible for films such as “Cloverfield”, “Let Me In”, “Planet of the Apes: Confrontation”, among others—, “The Batman” shows a Bruce Wayne who reaches the depths of the shadows of Gotham City to become the symbol of revenge.

In addition to Robert Pattinson, complement the cast Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, among others. It should be noted that “batman“It has a rating for over 14 years.

Robert Pattinson and his preparation for “The Batman”

With “The Batman”, Robert Pattinson joins the select list of performers who donned the dark cape of the Bat Man, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Christian Bale.

Known for his performances in different independent films, although many remember his roles in the Harry Potter saga and “Twilight”, the British actor developed his new character over almost a year, according to what he told the media. TotalFilm.

“I was looking for very different things. Obviously this is a gem among all the roles you can actually get as an actor. I never thought I’d be close to doing it, especially given the situation I was in,” Robert Pattinson explained of Batman.

“I continued to monitor the selection process obsessively for just under a year. Even my agents were surprised that I was interested in this role,” she added.

Of his performance, film critic Jordan Farley called it “the great return of the Dark Knight”. Quite a triumph in the cinema and the best superhero movies that he has released.

