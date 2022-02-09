The 3 habits that most damage your health without realizing it when you are over 60

Reaching old age in an optimal way is not easy at all, even more so if certain habits are practiced that will not benefit the Health of the elderly person. Therefore, a life dedicated to sedentary lifestyle when we are over 60 years old it will cause too many problems, at some irreversible points, therefore it is suggested to try to maintain a healthy life, with a balanced diet and physical exercise.

Consequently, it will be essential to consolidate some life practices that often go unnoticed and will not go through the trite evils. In other words, we will not seek to advise you to reach a better old age releasing habits such as smoking or drinking alcohol daily, but we will encourage you to improve your Health from another perspective. These everyday details will mitigate the effects that occur in longevity.

The first of the habits that damage your health and push you to a sedentary life is not drinking water, or making almost zero intake. This is because as the person approaches the old age, the sensation of thirst tends to be reduced. That is why older people are more dehydrated than young people. In this context, it is advised to drink 2 liters daily.

On the other hand, protein intake is essential and when the person exceeds six decades begins to reduce their weekly portions. It is essential to resume this eating practice as it helps maintain muscle mass and strength, Health bone and helps in weight loss. Consequently, nutrition specialists recommend consuming more eggs, chicken and beef.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, a bad habit when we approach the old age is to eat after hours, pushed by the sedentary lifestyle. This will affect health from the point of view of rest, since sleep rhythms will change and more periods of insomnia will be suffered, preventing the body and mind from regenerating easily. In addition, this will cause the person to gain weight and increase cardiac risks.