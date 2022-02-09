That ’90s Show | Check out the first images of the That ’70 Show spin-off: Who’s coming back? Netflix

The series starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will return to the screen 15 years after the end with new chapters.

That ’90s Show, the spinoff of That ’70s Show begins to take shape. A few days ago it was revealed that the production had already chosen the actress who will play Leia, Eric Forman’s daughter (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), whose story will be the center of the series. Now, two of the protagonists of the fiction shared images of the first day of filming.

The series will star the actors from the original series. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Ruppwho resume their role as Kitty and Red ForemanEric’s parents, who on this occasion will take care of their granddaughter Leía during the summer.

Kurtwood shared the image on Twitter with the caption “Kitty and Red, Teenagers, Grunge Rock, Come on!“While the interpreter of Kitty wrote on Instagram” Back. The same but different. Very funny”.

The original series told the story of 6 teenagers during the 1970s, who dealt with issues related to heartbreak, school pressure, friendship, among other hilarious situations faced by the protagonists. The fiction ended its broadcasts in 2006 after 8 successful seasons on Fox.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Lisa Robin Kelly They rose to fame thanks to their participation in the Fox series.

Check out the first images from That 90’s Show.

What will That ’90 Show be about?

Set in 1995, the synopsis notes that “One of the leads will have a direct connection to the original series. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she joins a new generation of children from Point Place under surveillance. Kitty’s eye and Red’s harsh glare.

The new series will be produced by the Carsey-Werner Company, along with That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

In addition to Rupp and Smith, Grace and Prepon are also expected to reprise their roles for a special participation, since their daughter will be the protagonist of the fiction. The series will have 10 chapters in its first season.