Sylvester Stallone puts his Beverly Hills mansion up for sale and moves to Florida

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are leaving Los Angeles for Palm Beach, Florida, and have put their Beverly Hills Park mansion up for sale for $130 million.

The Rocky actor bought the land in the 1990s and built a mansion of approximately 1,950 square meters.

The main building is an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion that has a huge library with a vaulted ceiling.

Sylvester Stallone (Reform)

The kitchen space is divided into two parts, the dining room has hand-painted walls to resemble an ancient castle and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It is located next to the former Sumner Redstone property and has a long gated driveway.

In addition to the main house, there is also a two-bedroom guest house and an “extensive service wing.”

The main house has views of the city and around it there is a golf course and a swimming pool. Neighbors include Denzel Washington, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Paul Reiser, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, Magic Johnson and Mark Wahlberg.

There are rumors that Stallone and Flavin are leaving California for Palm Beach, where, late last year, they purchased a $354 million oceanfront estate.