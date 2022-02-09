Surprises, omissions, doubts and favorites: breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

Since 2018, the Oscars have not allocated such a large number of nominations to a single production. then it was the shape of waterby Guillermo del Toro, which received 13 mentions and ended up being crowned Best Picture at the ceremony.

This Tuesday was the turn of the power of the dogthe rereading of the western in the hands of New Zealander Jane Campion, which won 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Editing, as well as recognition for its four main actors (Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit -McPhee).

And she set a mark that will go down in history: Campion became the first woman to aspire twice to recognition for Best Director (the first time was in 1994 for The piano Lesson), statuette that will compete against Steven Spielberg (Love without barriers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (drive my car) and Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza).

Love without barriers. Photo: Niko Tavernise. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seems to have been delighted with every aspect of the power of the dog, Netflix’s new attempt to finally win the biggest award in Hollywood. But will the tape be able to replicate that dominance at the ceremony next Sunday, March 27?

how damaged was dunes after failing to get a nomination for its director? Where does the Best Actress category stand after the surprising omission of Lady Gaga? Is Will Smith going to get his first Oscar right?

This is what we break down below:

The presence of Canadian Denis Villeneuve (dunes) was taken for granted. Some more daring even placed him as a favorite to win the prize. Finally, in one of the most surprising decisions of this edition, the Oscars left him out of the fight for the award for Best Director.

If the Academy chose to include a name on the rise in the stakes – in this case, Japan’s Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – it was inevitable that any filmmaker left out would be a robust name, in this case the filmmaker behind titles like The arrival Y blade runner 2048. But the impact was greater considering that it was considered in two other categories (Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay) and that dunes It is the second film with the highest number of nominations in this edition. It could go for revenge if the second part of the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s book –already confirmed– achieves a reception similar to that of the first.

Lady Gaga’s case will also go down in history. She had just been nominated for all the awards considered precursors to the Oscars (Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, Bafta) and seemed like a sure card with Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Olivia Colman (the dark daughter). However, she was not enough to occupy a space among the contenders for Best Actress, by far the most competitive category this year.

It could have played against him to present himself with a film that divided the critics (the gucci house, though the same could be said for Jessica Chastain and Kidman) and starring in an awards campaign in which she repeatedly exposed the method acting techniques she used to portray Patricia Regianni. Either way, voters went with Kristen Stewart (spencer) and Penelope Cruz (parallel mothers), the two big surprises in the list of performers, and his film had to settle for only one mention (Best Makeup and Hairstyle; Jared Leto, with his extravagant version of Paolo Gucci, was also left out).

Excited by her overwhelming box office performance – she is already the sixth most millionaire in history – and the tribute label to the character’s legacy, the studio bet heavily on Spider-Man: No Way Home in the race for Best Picture. It did not achieve greater acceptance in any previous awards and it did not end up happening at the Oscars either, which only gave it a nomination for Best Visual Effects. The Academy was left with only dunes as a representative of Hollywood blockbusters, although his tour in theaters has not been as successful.

This year starring in a film nominated for the Best Picture category did not mean increasing the chances of getting a nomination at the acting awards. They can say Leonardo DiCaprio (don’t look up), Bradley Cooper (the alley of lost souls, Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (CODA) and newcomers Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza) and Rachel Zegler (Love without barriers). Will Smith (King Richard: A Winning Family) and Benedict Cumberbatch (the power of the dog), who will compete for the award for Best Actor, are the only performers who did take advantage of that.

Caitriona Balfe, present throughout the awards season, was ultimately displaced in Best Supporting Actress by veteran Judi Dench, her cast partner in Belfast. The same fate lived Ruth Negga (Chiaroscuro), Cate Blanchett (the alley of lost souls) and Rita Moreno (Love without barriers), all surpassed by the amazing appearance of Jessie Buckley, who plays the young version of Olivia Colman in the dark daughter.

Belfast. Photo: Rob Youngson/Focus Features

Tony Kushner’s pens (Love without barriers) and Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos), two experienced and previous winners of the statuette, were also forgotten by the Oscars, in favor of the scripts of foreign titles such as drive my car Y The worst person in the world. The Iranian Asghar Farhadi, who arrived with to hero to the race for Best International Film (which he has already won twice), was another of the forgotten notables.

After becoming the first filmmaker to compete twice for Best Director, in March Jane Campion will seek to become the third woman to win the statuette, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow (for Living on the Edge in 2010) and Chloé Zhao , the current winner, by Nomadland.

Equally or even more surprising is the triple presence of Flee, the feature film by filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen that is one of the sensations of the last year. Although in the prelude the forecasts drew a favorable scenario, the film faced achieving an unprecedented mark in the history of the Oscars: getting nominations for Best Documentary, Best Animated Film and Best International Film.

Through the use of an animated technique and a very limited inclusion of historical archives, the film revolves around a friend of the director who opens up for the first time to tell his life story. A harrowing tale in which he dwells on his childhood as a gay boy in Afghanistan, the pain of loss, and his arrival as a refugee in Denmark. If he doesn’t win at least one statuette, it would be a rarity.

flee

Whether they win the ceremony or not, Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Branagh can already feel satisfied. The first became the first filmmaker to achieve Best Director nominations in six different decades and, in addition, he tied Billy Wilder in number of appearances in that section (eight, only behind Martin Scorsese, with nine, and William Wyler, 12).

The British actor and director, meanwhile, became the first person to be nominated in seven categories. In previous editions he had achieved mentions in five and now, thanks to Belfast, he added Best Film and Best Original Screenplay, as well as repeating for Best Director. That statistic was led by Alfonso Cuarón, Walt Disney and George Clooney, all with six.

the power of the dog starts as a favorite but his letter also has flanks. Its greatest weakness is not so much that it is an auteur film that simmers (parasite Y Nomadland are the most recent winners of the award), but the industry’s perception of the company behind it. The Academy has resisted giving him the recognition for Best Picture (Rome he was left at the gates in 2018, then he has tried unsuccessfully with The Irish Y Mank) and this time he has a good start to make the remove again.

Constructed as a childhood awakening film and cinematic tribute, Belfast embodies the values ​​that usually conquer the Oscars. It would not be a problem if it is filmed in black and white, or if it does not have bombastic names in its cast. If it wins, it would overcome a no less difficult difficulty: it was left out of the race for the Best Editing award, key to trying to win the highest award.

Although his four nominations are a milestone, drive my car doesn’t seem strong enough to hit the chair (unless he mounts an even bigger campaign than the one he led to parasite to glory). All the other titles with great presence also add low points: dunes, King Richard: A Winning Family Y don’t look up did not enter Best Director, while Love without barriers it was omitted from Best Editing. The race is open but the number of true applicants is limited.