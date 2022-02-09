Superholly on the Hoy program: what really happened to the youtuber

This was the announcement that was broadcast on Hoy about the alleged presence of Superholl Video: Televisa/Hoy

The controversy between the program Today and content creator Superholly could have had its outcome during an English class in the morning of Televisa, however, the youtuber denied that she would appear to the San Ángel studios because he was not even aware of the invitation.

A day later, the program issued a statement about it, in the short text it could be read that the team of super holly if you had accepted the invitationso the announcements about the guest were recorded and broadcast on official social networks of Today. However, the agreement was canceled on February 7:

The Hoy Program assured that initially, the youtuber’s representatives had accepted (Photo: Twitter/@programa_hoy)

“We want to clarify what we did to him the invitation to attend the Today Program through his office, who confirmed his participation to this production. But nevertheless on Monday, February 7, they canceled his visit, the promos had already been recorded and for that reason they went on the air.”, was read on the official Twitter account of Today this February 8.

In said tweet, The Hoy program reiterated that Superholly was open to go to the San Ángel television station at any time. Although the production removed the ads from social networks and stopped broadcasting them on television, some people managed to record the clip where Galilea Montijo announced the special guest.

The youtuber denied her attendance at the Hoy program (Photo: Instagram/@hollyradio)

For its part, Holly GraceMarie Tuggy -full name of this influencer- denied her visit to Televisa since last Sunday, February 6. At the insistence of some fans, who had seen the preview of her segment, the youtuber clarified that she could not have accepted because that day I had two important meetings in Tulum, Quintana Roo.

The also English teacher on YouTube wrote: “My people, I am a little confused. I have not agreed with anyone to attend the Hoy program tomorrow, but several people have already reported to me that they say I will be there. Again, this is NOT TRUE.”

The young woman accompanied her tweet with a screenshot where someone from among her fans asked her if it was true that she would appear on the program Today; with visible surprise Holly denied his presence from that moment, clearly the youtuber did not attend the program on Monday, February 7. Although at this time he did not explain whether there was accepted or declined the invitation.

Apparently Holly found out about her alleged involvement from the messages she received (Photo: Twitter/@superholly)

Superholly became known for publish content about pronunciation and other grammatical rules of the English language, she was born in the United States, but had to move many times in her childhood due to the work of her father, the linguist David Toggy. The young woman also temporarily lived in several cities in Mexico, so she decided to spread her multi-cultural experience.

The first time Holly was mentioned on the Hoy program was on January 25, in that broadcast the hosts commented on her video criticizing the English pronunciation of Yalitza Aparicio. Given this, Galilea Montijo launched against the content creator: “superholly, the day you have in your account Yalitza’s wool, Sofía Vergara’s and all those you criticize, then we’ll talkbaby,” he began.

the driver of Today He assured that he has never had problems because of his way of speaking English, because on the occasions that he has traveled to the United States or any other country in the world, he has managed to live a pleasant experience without complications: “When one goes to United States They understand me, I don’t get lost”, he said on the air.

Galilea Montijo defended Yalitza against Holly’s criticism (Photo: Cuartoscuro IG @radioholly)

Holly fired back at the comment and assured that Montijo had not even seen the full videosince his conclusion had been that the important thing is to “make oneself understood”:

“He told me that when I have the money in the bank that Yalitza and Sofía Vergara have, I can dedicate myself to criticizing. (??? What’s up with the comment?). He didn’t even take 5 minutes to see what my channel is about, and what I concluded in the video where I analyze Yalitza’s English,” he added on his official Twitter account.

