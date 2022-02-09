Super Doll dies at the age of 59 after days hospitalized

Super Doll was a CMLL legend | Photo: AFP

The fighter super doll passed away at 59 years of age after several days hospitalized due to multiple health problems that had afflicted him since the beginning of the year 2022, as confirmed by the official account of the World Wrestling Council.

The gladiator had a physical problem, since in one of the tributes in which he participated within the strings in Los Angeles, California, he suffered a spectacular blow that resulted in a head injury, for which he was immediately transferred to the hospital.

REST IN PEACE SUPER DOLL

The CMLL joins the sorrow that overwhelms the wrestling family due to the sensitive death of the legendary fighter “Super Muñeco”, a great figure of Mexican Wrestling and who with his great charisma became an idol of various generations. pic.twitter.com/J49LPprwqA – CMLL Wrestling (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 9, 2022

Super Muñeco: a legend of Mexican wrestling

He was born in the Mexico City on April 10, 1962. Throughout his career in the strings he served as a comic character in the ring based on a clown, but in the 80s, he adopted the personality of the renowned Brush.

The super doll He became an idol of different generations, thanks to his clown mask and the closeness with the public that he always showed above the ring, both when he was part of the AAA as in the World Wrestling Council (CMLL).

Last February 3rdhis son indicated that his father had a serious decompensation for his recent travels last January, so the doctor had recommended oxygen for his condition. Later, he tested positive for COVID-19for this reason the medical order was given to isolate him at home.

He has the 3 doses of vaccine, which helps him a lot in this case. He is not hospitalized or anything else bad. We ask his fans, friends and colleagues to only provide good energy and prayers at this time.

super doll made the famous 3some Fantasy, along with Super Mouse and Super Pinocchio, sealing a prolific fighting career that began from his childhood, since he comes from a family dedicated to wrestling. His professional debut was in 198two.