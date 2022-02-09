Super Bowl: advertising of cryptocurrency platforms during the final – Financial Sector – Economy

It is a testing time for cryptocurrency exchanges to be making their advertising debut in the announcement of the superbowl.

Recruiting new users can be simple when prices skyrocket. It’s a little harder after that tokens like bitcoin and Ethereum have lost some steam, now 35 percent below all-time highs. Even so, FTX Trading Ltd. and Crypto.com will be announced during the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals game this Sunday, when more than 100 million viewers are expected to tune in.

A Super Bowl ad can catapult a brand into mainstream awareness, which could help exchanges drive cryptocurrency adoption after a painful recession that has made even some of the biggest proponents freak out about a potential bear market. A jump in new users after the game would help keep the platforms, depending on trading volumes, growing.

That’s probably one of the reasons why they’re willing to pay top dollar for a 30-second ad slot, which this year costs up to $7 million, an all-time high. But companies are no strangers to high cost of advertisingAt least $112.9 million has been spent on national crypto-related ads since the beginning of 2020, according to iSpot.tv data provided by TVREV analyst John Cassillo.

Crypto.com has spent around $65 million on its ad campaign with actor Matt Damon. FTX he has spent $21 million on multiple campaigns, including a handful with now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Y SoFi Technologies Inc.., namesake of Sunday’s stadium, has spent an estimated $18 million on ads. However, SoFi in particular will not be running an ad at this year’s Super Bowl, according to a spokesperson.

The Super Bowl final is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since bitcoin is more than a decade old, cryptocurrencies may have exhausted their market for early adopters, said RA Farrokhnia, a professor at Columbia Business School.

“For these companies that provide some fundamental services, mainly exchanges or those that allow you to create a wallet, to grow, they need more volume,” said Farrokhnia, who is also executive director of the university’s fintech initiative.

“Consumers have to be convinced to start entering this ecosystem,” he added.

The recent cryptocurrency boom is often compared to the speculative dotcom era of the late 1990swhich reached a high point in the Super Bowl in 2000, when ill-fated companies like Pets.com made their debut and weeks later saw their values ​​plummet in the stock market crash.

The cryptocurrency market is coming off a huge slump after losing just over $1 billion at one point in January. In addition, policymakers remain wary of the volatile asset class, and the president Joe Biden will soon issue an executive order on regulation.

However, such concerns are unlikely to make it into Sunday’s announcements, which are expected to be uplifting and generally funny compared to last year’s pandemic themes.

FTX has released teaser for your commercial with historical figures, including a fictional Thomas Edison hoping to win bitcoin in the platform’s raffle related to the football game. Likewise, Crypto.com is planning a surprise reveal.

BLOOMBERG