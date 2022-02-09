Super Bowl 2022: Halftime Super Bowl LVI: Who sings, how long and how to watch the NFL’s most anticipated show live?

All the information of the halftime show in the Super Bowl 2022

ANDhe halftime show is one of the events that arouses the most interest year after year in sports. For him Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles the Halftime It will be marked by the presence of urban music that will add a special flavor to the event.

The Super Bowl 2022 It will take place on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium. The duel starts on the dot of the 6:30 p.m. EST, 3:30 p.m. PACIFIC and 5:30 p.m. CENTRAL.

The matchup for Vince Lombardi will be between the Rams and Bengals. Los Angeles hope to become the second team to be crowned at their stadium, while Cincinnati waits for its first Super Bowl trophy.

For this Halftime Show the presence of five artists is confirmed: Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

The halftime show usually lasts 15 minutes. Although there are some 13-minute entries, so given the large number of artists, they must supply the amount of time well.

For the United States, Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on ESPN, CBS and NFL Game Pass. In Mexico it can be seen on Channel 5, Azteca 7, ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Game Pass.

Throughout history there have been great shows, either because of the quality of the artists and the effort they put into putting on the show. Also the set list contributes a lot to the preference of the fans. In general these are considered as the best shows:

– Michael Jackson – Super Bowl XXVII.

– Prince – Super Bowl XLI.

– U2 – Super Bowl XXXVI.

– Madonna – Super Bowl XLVI.

– Beyonce & Destiny’s Child – Super Bowl XLVII.

– Katy Perry – Super Bowl XLIX.

– Shakira and Jennifer Lopez – LIV.

– The Rolling Stones – Super Bowl XL.

– Paul McCartney – Super Bowl XXXIX.

– Aerosmith, Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Nelly and Mary J Blige – Super Bowl XXXV.

