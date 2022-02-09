Stunned to criticism! Bad Bunny is bombarded in networks for dressing as a woman

PUERTO RICO – Benedict Martinez occasionbetter known as Bad Bunny He is, by far, the most popular artist today. In recent years, the Puerto Rican has obtained important recognitions that position him as the most successful singer today. With two tours sold out in record time, the Puerto Rican enjoys great popularity worldwide.

Recently, the “Yonaguni” singer was chosen to be the face of a renowned French brand’s new clothing collection. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican idol collaborated with Jacquemus and, once again, decided to break stereotypes. However, many fans consider that the artist would be abusing his reach.

It turns out that, for this campaign, Bad Bunny chose to wear women’s heels, as part of the different feminine looks that will be available. Although she also posed in male outfits, netizens were totally shocked to see the bad bunny in a pink dress. Something that not everyone thought was a good idea.

“Coming out of the closet is more sensible”, “If Benito does it, it’s fine, but if others do it, they’re gay. I don’t understand”, “What a roll”, “Why does he do these things?”, “Could it be that he seeks to confuse the new generations?”, “It’s ridiculous”, “They make you want to cry” and “How pathetic”, were some of the reactions of the users on the official page of Instagram of the company.

It should be noted that, a few weeks ago, Bad Bunny also posed for the magazine fashion with the best women’s wallets for this season. One more detail for which he was also criticized. Although for many it is an irreverent way to set a trend, others say that her behavior is wrong and that she should stop.