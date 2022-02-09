Straight and loose hair: The most flattering trend for women of 40

The long hair, loose and in XL format It has been a huge obsession in my life for as long as I can remember. Those who know me (and in particular have seen the transformation of my mane rebel) know that I have ventured into a wide range of straightening methods in pursuit of relegating a hair Chinese, which while captivating at times, became unwieldy.

As the decades go by, and even with the trends from beauty more relevant willing to impregnate us with their magnetism, the more I am convinced that we must show fidelity to that mane style which is associated with our most intrinsic personality. Why should we abandon at 30, 40 or 50 years, that cut or hair length that delves into the best version of ourselves?

And since the resurgence of loose and straight hair arrives at a stellar moment, we cannot fail to unravel the aspects that have contributed the most to its return on the catwalks Spring/Summer 2022and also the style statement of multiple celebrities that give us clues of how to successfully wear your hair down at 40

How to wear your hair down at 40?

XL version

In XL version according to Kim Kardashian. Gotham/GC Images.

television personality, kim kardashianhas shown better than anyone how to carry the straight hairand the answer lies precisely in a XL mane with central division and in an ode to liquid hair silky and smooth.

Naomi Campbell on the Balmain summer catwalk, and other labels such as Chanel, AZ Factory, Rodarte and Coperni have predicted that this perspective of beauty it takes place at any age, and particularly shines at 40 and beyond.

with side bangs