Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story already has a release date on Disney +

MADRID, Feb. 9 (CultureLeisure) –

‘West Side Story’the applauded version of Steven Spieberg of the musical classic, already has a release date in Disney+. Nominated for seven Oscar awardsincluding nominations for best picture, best director and best supporting actress, this adaptation of the celebrated musical by Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents, will be available on the platform on March 2.

On the other hand, for those who want to learn more about Spielberg’s first film musical, You can now enjoy the one-hour special ‘Something’s Coming: West Side Story’ on the streaming service. Despite its box office performance, this adaptation of ‘West Side Story’ has become one of the most critically acclaimed films of the last year.

The film is nominated for eleven Critics’ Choice Awards, including best picture, best direction and two nominations for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno. What’s more, was one of the brand new winners of the last edition of the Golden Globeswinning the awards for best comedy or musical film, best actress in a comedy or musical for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for DeBose.

Spielberg directs from a screenplay by Tony Kushner, winner of a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony. ‘West Side Story’ retells a classic story of terrible rivalries and young loves in 1957 New York. Two opposing gangs, the Jets and the Sharks and two lovers in love, a modern version of the emblematic ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

‘West Side Story’ stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Álvarez, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera and Rita Moreno.