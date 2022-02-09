Steven Spielberg, the first director in history to be nominated for an Oscar in 6 different decades

The Oscars are just around the corner. Just yesterday the nominations were announced and gave Steven Spielberg several historical records, including becoming the first filmmaker nominated for best director in six different decades.

But he’s not the only one. And it is that he has also become today, in addition, the first filmmaker in history to produce eleven films that have fought for a statuette for the best feature film of the year. No other person in Hollywood history had reached that number.

eleven movies

Another milestone: he becomes the producer with the most nominations in history

The first time the Oscars took notice of Spielberg’s work was in 1978, for Close Encounters of the Third Kindand the last one this 2022, thanks to his work leading the new film adaptation of West Side Story. The ‘remake’ of the emblematic musical is also one of the films that aspires to win the gala’s star award, for best film.





This is not ending here. As Spielberg is, in addition to director, producer of the aforementioned film, the nomination for best film of West Side Story He gives him another historical mark: that of the producer with the most nominations in history, with eleven films with this recognition.

Cast of ‘West Side Story’ Jamie McCarthy / AFP

Another fact to keep in mind is that with the musical, Pielberg adds his eighth nomination for best director, only equaled by the charismatic Billy Wilder (8) and surpassed by Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (11).

There is also another account that makes Spielberg the king of the Oscars. If all the nominations that his productions have achieved are added up, whether for best photography, actor, actress or special effects, among others, the count comes out at 138 nominations. The filmography of William Wyler, one of the titans of golden Hollywood, added only 132 nominations for films like Ben Hur or Roman Holiday.