Steven Spielberg, the director nominated for an Oscar in 6 different decades

After the announcement of the nominees for the Oscar Awards in its 2022 edition, director Steven Spielberg achieved several historical records, including becoming the first filmmaker nominated for best director in six different decades.

Spielberg has today also become the first filmmaker in history to produce eleven films that have fought for a statuette at Best feature film of the year. No other person in Hollywood history had reached that number.

The first time the Oscars took notice of Spielberg’s work was in 1978, for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and the last one this 2022, thanks to his work leading the new film adaptation of West Side Story.

The remake of the emblematic musical is also one of the films that aspires to win the gala’s star award, for best film.

As Spielberg is, in addition to director, producer of the film, the nomination for best film of West Side Story gives him another historical mark: that of the producer with the most nominations in history, with eleven films with this recognition.

That list includes films he also directed, such as Lincoln (2013), and others in which he only acted as producer, such as Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), directed by Clint Eastwood.

Although only one film of all those that Spielberg has produced achieved the award: Schindler’s Listin 1994.

The other two Oscars that the filmmaker treasures are for best direction, also for Schindler’s List and another for Saving Private Ryan, in 1999.

Perhaps the director of emblematic titles such as ET. or Shark accumulate more nominations as a producer than as a director, but his harvest in this section is not negligible.

With west side story, Spielberg adds his eighth nomination for best director, only equaled by the charismatic Billy Wilder (8) and surpassed by Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (11).

Regarding the new adaptation of the musical, the filmmaker has made it clear that it was one of the projects for which he was most excited and that took the longest to pursue, since the first time he spoke about it was in 2014.

“I never watch my own movies. It’s weird but I don’t. I roll them and move on to something else. However, this time during the premiere I sat next to my wife and enjoyed every second, “she acknowledged in an interview last December.

There is also another account made today that makes Spielberg the oscar king: sIf all the nominations that his productions have received are added up, whether for best photography, actor, actress or special effects, among others, the count goes to 138 applications.

The filmography of William Wyler, one of the titans of golden Hollywood, added only 132 nominations for films like Ben Hur or Roman Holiday.

