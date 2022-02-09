Steven Spielberg: Spielberg: First Director Nominated in Six Different Decades at the Oscars | Entertainment

Last February 8th nominations were announced for Oscar Awards 2022whose gala will be held next March 27th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. steven spielberg has sneaked into the nominations thanks to his version of ‘Love without barriers’ and has broken his own record

He is the first filmmaker to be nominated for best director in six different decades. His first candidacy came in 1978 with Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Already in the 1980s he opted for the prize twice thanks to in search of the lost ark from Indina-Jones Y ET the alien.

In the 90s he got his first Oscar for best director, it was in 1994 thanks to La Schindler’s List and repeated his feat in 1999 with Saving Private Ryan. Although he did not win again, he opted for the statuette again in 2006 for Munich and also in 2013 by Lincoln. In this way, he has been a candidate in the decades of 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020. It should be noted that Spielberg has broken his own record, since he was previously tied, with nominations in five decades, with Martin Scorsese.

ANOTHER GREAT RECORD FOR SPIELBERG

In addition, Spielberg has broken another record thanks to the musical. As Steven Spielberg’s producer he is the first person in Oscar history to earn 11 nominations in the best picture category.

‘Love without barriers’ She is also up for the best supporting actress award for Ariana DeBose, best production design, best sound, best costume design, and best editing. Despite the recognition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the film has been a box office failure, since it has only collectedor $64.1 million worldwide from a budget of 100 million.