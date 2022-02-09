Steven Spielberg joked about the theme of “Jaws”

Iconic American filmmaker Steven Spielberg has revealed that at first he thought the theme song presented to him by John Williams for his 1975 film “Jaws,” one of the biggest box office hits in history, was a joke.

This theme was critically acclaimed and remains so to this day, too. In fact, Williams received her second Oscar for it.

To celebrate the birthday of the famous composer, responsible for soundtracks for «starwars» and «Superman», The Hollywood Reporter published a testimony of the film director regarding the theme in a feature film about the creation of the aforementioned theme.

“I expected to hear something strange and melodic, something tonal, but disturbing; something from another world, almost like outer space underwater, “the director of” ET “began.

Likewise, what would later become an iconic melody that warns of the arrival of sharks, for him it was a joke that his co-worker was playing on him.

“However, what struck me instead was ‘dun dun, dun dun, dun dun’. And at first, I started laughing. He had a great sense of humor and I thought he was cheating on me,” she said.

John Williams insisted on his creative move, and Spielberg later agreed after hearing the tune several times. “Suddenly it made sense and John found that unique element to the whole movie,” he added.

In turn, Williams said on the same DVD: “You could alter the speed, in any way, very slow and very fast, very soft and very hard. There were opportunities to anticipate the arrival of the shark with music. There are also opportunities when we don’t have the music and the audience has a sense of absence. They feel the absence because they don’t hear the ‘dun dun’ because you’ve conditioned them to do that,” she stressed.