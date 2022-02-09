Steven Spielberg breaks several records in Oscar nominations

INTERNATIONAL- Among the Oscar nominations, announced this Tuesday, stands out that of director Steven Spielberg, who has become first filmmaker nominated for best director in six different decades.

Likewise, the director is the first filmmaker in history to produce 11 movies who have fought for the award for best feature film of the year.

The first time the Oscars took notice of Spielberg’s work was in 1978, for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Now, in 2022, he is nominated for the work done in the new film adaptation of “West Side Story.”

The “remake” of the emblematic musical was also nominated for the award for best film.

In this film, Spielberg also served as producer, so, thanks to “West Side Story”is nominated for best producer.

That list includes films he also directed, such as “Lincoln” (2013); and others in which he only acted as producer, such as “Letters from Iwo Jima” (2006)Directed by Clint Eastwood. However, only one film of all those that Spielberg has produced achieved the award: “Schindler’s List”, in 1994.

The director has two other Oscars, both for best direction: Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan in 1999.

With “West Side Story”, Spielberg adds his eighth nomination for best director. Only matched by Billy Wilder, and surpassed by Martin Scorsese (9) and William Wyler (11).

On the new adaptation of the musical, the filmmaker made it clear that it was one of the projects for which he was most excited and that he took the longest to pursue. The above, because the first time the project was discussed was in 2014.

If all the nominations that the director has received for his productions are added up, Whether for best photography, actor, actress or special effects, among others, the count reaches 138 nominations.

