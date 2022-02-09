Stars in a flash: from the fall of Heidi Klum to the curious look of pregnant Rihanna

For many, Heidi klum is the face of one of the most watched television competitions of recent decades: Project Runway. However, the model is also the host of the German version Next Top Model, the contest created and conducted in its American version by his colleague and friend Tyra Banks. This Tuesday, Klum had fun filming part of the opening of the tenth season in Hurtington Beach, California, but after a bad maneuver, she ended up falling on top of the photographer who portrayed her. Without losing her smile, she got up and continued posing as if nothing had happened.

Heidi Klum suffered a fall filming the opening of the German version of Next Top Model Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

A few days after Megan Fox announced her commitment to Machine Gun Kelly, her ex-husband, Brian AustinGreen He told the world that he was going to be a father again. the actor of Beverly Hills 90210 He has been in a relationship since 2020 with the dancer Sharna Burgess and is currently with her in Hawaii, enjoying a mini honeymoon. On those paradisiacal beaches, the paparazzi were able to capture the tender scene.

Brian Austin Green caresses the incipient belly of his partner, the dancer Sharna Burgess Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The pregnancy of Rihanna took his millions of fans around the world by surprise. The singer, who has been in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky for eight years, enjoyed her first outing after confirming the news and did not miss the opportunity to proudly show off her belly with a curious look: leggings, a shirt lace-up, bomber jacket, sunglasses and stilettos, all in black.

Rihanna, in her first public appearance after confirming her pregnancy Grosby Group – REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

The young actress and model Lily Rose Depp was caught having lunch with French rapper Yassine Stein. Depp began dating Stein last September, three months after being pictured kissing on the streets of London with actor Austin Butler. Her last formal boyfriend was her cast partner in The kingTimothée Chalamet.

Lily-Rose Depp with her new boyfriend, French rapper Yassine Stein Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Sofia Vergara She was the actress chosen to play Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco in a Netflix series that is in full production. Almost unrecognizable, the protagonist of modern-family She was captured by the paparazzi when she was filming a scene with actor Alberto Guerra on the balcony of an apartment complex in which weapons are drawn and an intense raid is seen. Griselda based on the life of the woman who became known as “The Black Widow”.

The first images of Sofía Vergara in the skin of Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The second season of euphoria it was even more successful than the first, and its leads eventually rose to star status. One of the actresses who gained more prominence in this second part of history is sydney sweeney, who plays the blonde and lovesick Cassie. This Tuesday she was surprised by the cameras while she was walking her dog through the streets of Los Angeles. Hours earlier, she had gone public with her request to HBO series creator Sam Levinson that there be fewer topless scenes in this season of the hit show.