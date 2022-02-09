Star for a while | Bishop Diary

JC Maraddon

In the first decade of this century we witnessed the consecration of female pop stars who would mark the path of what was going to happen from then on, when it was women who dominated the scene and established themselves as the vertex of universal idolatry. The new litters of voices that succeeded them questioned the reign of their predecessors and even made us believe that they had been left out of the competition. However, each novelty that we know of these pioneers, whether musical or from another field, reinstalls them as the divas that they still continue to be.

Lady Gaga, for example, although she has been spacing out her releases, concentrates all the artillery she is capable of on each one of them. And her career as an actress also keeps her quite entertaining, as the protagonist of more than ambitious projects with great repercussions at the box office. A contemporary of hers, Rihanna, has stood out as an entrepreneur, after having developed a prolific musical career and having also ventured into the cinema. Her recent designation as a hero of her native Barbados places her in an almost untouchable category.

Several names could be added to those two, among the great appearances of the beginning of the new millennium in the pop market, but there is probably a consensus around Katy Perry, the American interpreter who rose to popularity with “I Kissed A Girl” in 2008, at the beginning of a string of hits that extended the success at least until his album “Witness”, from 2017, the last in which he lived up to his scrolls. In 2020, “Smile” was released, her fifth studio album, which did not have the expected reception and raised questions about her future.

Despite the setback, she did not stay still. And like her colleagues, she explored other territories beyond sound production, which was what catapulted her to fame. Though her name didn’t make headlines as often, Katy Perry managed to continue to capture public attention as a judge on the reality show “American Idol.” And in these months she stars in a season of performances in Las Vegas that has attracted the attention of tourism. The demand for tickets for the show has made it necessary to schedule a second residency that will run from May to August of this year.

Along with these projects, Katy Perry continues with her well-known philanthropic activities and is a promoter of ventures in the field of exclusive shoe design under the brand that bears her name and which also includes a line of perfumes. On the other hand, she runs her own music label Metamorphosis Music/Unsub Records, distributed by the Capitol company. But her fans, although they recognize her merits in her other endeavors, claim her for new songs that return her to the charts and that are heard at full volume on the dance floors of the planet.

As if to calm those anxieties, in mid-January she released the video for the single “When I’m Gone”, in which she shows off her black hair again and is accompanied by the Swedish DJ Alesso. As if she were a waterspout, from that song Katy Perry acted as if nothing had happened and she resumed the projection of her musical profile, in which she, at 37 years old, still seems to have a long way to go. Although she didn’t need it, with “When I’m Gone” she ratifies that her talent hasn’t declined and that she can still fight in the Olympus of pop stars, where today a female majority reigns.