stands out from traditional maternity clothes

The Rihanna’s pregnancy along with the birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, they have been the two great news of world interest about famous people and celebrities that we have had at the beginning of 2022. The truth is that both have impacted us and in the case of the singer from Barbados it has been above all because of her way of making it known that she is going to be a mother, with her maternity belly as the protagonist but in an unusual way.

Rihanna, who is really like this at the moment, has decided to play with fashion to show her state of pregnancy, which is quite advanced as we can see, although we do not know exactly how many months she is -each pregnancy is a world in this matter of having the tummy more or less swollen. In her last appearance, she has left us speechless with the shirt that she chose and that, like herself, breaks all established conventional norms, in this case for maternity fashion.

The artist, who is passionate about beauty and fashion, and has that groundbreaking and risky, urban and modern style that characterizes her so much, has surprised us not only because still wearing high-heeled pumps needle instead of betting on comfort, but because for an outing he chose a black t-shirt with straps that creates a net effect on the body, leaving the neckline and belly almost completely exposed. The garment also has a fitted hood that he was wearing.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The rest of the look consists of a wide bomber jacket with a hood and puffed sleeves in navy blue that matches fuseau pants/leggings, which are once again a trend in street style.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Knowing Rihanna, what is clear is that the curiosity that awakens us to know when her baby will be born, and of course if it is a boy or a girl and the name that she and the rapper A$AP Rocky have chosen for their first child, With the singer we are going to have a lot of fun discovering many looks that we had not dreamed of for a pregnant woman. She, always groundbreaking. And we love her.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io