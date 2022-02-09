Spielberg breaks his record at the Oscars as the first director nominated in six different decades

MADRID (CultureOcio).- On Tuesday, February 8, the nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced, whose gala will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater (Los Angeles). Steven Spielberg sneaked into the nominations thanks to his remake of West Side Story and broke his own record

The once-King Midas of Hollywood became the first filmmaker to be nominated for best director in six different decades. His first nomination came in 1978 with “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Already in the 80s he opted for the award twice thanks to “In Search of the Lost Ark” and “ET The Extraterrestrial”.

In the 90s he got his first Oscar for best director, it was in 1994 thanks to “Schindler’s List” and he repeated his feat in 1999 with “Saving Private Ryan”. Although he did not win again, he opted for the statuette again in 2006 for “Munich” and also in 2013 for “Lincoln”.

In this way, he has been a candidate in the decades of 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020. It should be noted that Spielberg broke his own record, since he was previously tied, with nominations in five decades, with Martin Scorsese.

Another great record for Spielberg

In addition, Spielberg broke another record thanks to the musical as the producer of “West Side Story”. Steven Spielberg is the first person in Oscar history to earn 11 nominations in the best picture category.

West Side Story is also up for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, best production design, best sound, best costume design and best editing. Despite the recognition of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the film has been a box office failure, since it has only collected 64.1 million dollars worldwide from a budget of 100 million.