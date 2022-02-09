Spanish singer Cristina Ramos, candidate for Eurovision to represent San Marino

San Marinoa tiny republic in the middle of the Italian region of Emilia Romagna (north), choose your representative for the 66th edition of Eurovision on February 19 in a program on its public television, ‘A Voice Per San Marino’.

Will compete a total of ten artists or groups, among those who have attracted attention the Spanish Christina Ramoswinner of Got Talent Spain in 2016 and Mexico’s voice in 2018. He also participated in Tu Cara Me Suena, in his Eighth edition, when the Canarian artist stood out imitating voices like those of Monica NaranjoShirley Bassey or Jury Dew.

Cristina Ramos is one of the 10 established artists in the ‘Big’ category. All of them have been selected by the Media Evolution group and they will have to compete with others 9 emerging singers. Only one can stand as representative of San Marino in Eurovision.

He will also participate in A Voice Per San Marino Achille Lauro, one of the most popular and avant-garde of Italian pop and who will try to win a pass to Eurovision for San Marino after failing to do so in the Italian national preselection, the Sanremo Festival, where the Spanish Ana Mena was in penultimate position.

The regulation of the San Marino Radio and Television entity establishes that its national pre-selection for Eurovision will not have “any limit of nationality, language or origin” of aspiring artists, reports EFE.

Italy will be the host country of Eurovision after Maneskin’s triumph in 2021 in Rotterdam and will organize it in the city of Turin on May 10, 12 and 14. This year the country will be represented by the duo between White and Mahmoodwinners of Sanremo with their ballad Brividi (Chills).