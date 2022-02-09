So you can save on the purchase of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Although the new generation is still not starting due to the difficulties caused by the pandemic, there are some important games on the way for this year and one of them is Horizon Forbidden WestGuerrilla Games title that many PS5 owners are waiting to show off their console, We know that in the case of the new generation, the cost of AAA was standardized at $70 USD, but thanks to the transition between consoles it is possible to take advantage of a detail to save a little on your purchase.

We tell you how to save $10 USD on the purchase of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5

Making good decisions for our pocket is important and although we know that video games are an expensive hobby, there is nothing wrong with saving on each purchase. Surely, on some occasion you have faced the dilemma between buying a package with such an amount of product or loose packaging only to realize that with the second option you get the same amount or even more and for a lower price. As well, Horizon Forbidden West It will debut on February 18 on PS4 and PS5 and a detail in the price of each version could save you $10 USD to release your game on PS5.

How do I save $10 USD on the purchase of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5?

According to the official price of the PlayStation Store, the digital editions of Horizon Forbidden West for PS4 and PS5 they are priced at $59.99 USD and $69.99 USD, respectively. Obviously we know that PS5 users want that version to see the game running on their console in all its glory, so the safest way to do it and save $10 USD is to purchase the PS4 version.

Why? In case you don’t know or remember, the announcement of the upgrade cost of Horizon Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 generated a lot of criticism and in the end Sony decided that the game would receive the next gen version for free. This means that if you buy the version of Horizon Forbidden West for PS4, you will be spending $59.99 USD and as soon as it launches you will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost.

