Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, surprises with her dance

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has turned heads on the latest red carpets alongside her mother Angelina Jolie. Photo: AFP

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, She has proven to be a great dancer.

In several videos that circulate, you can see the skills that the 15-year-old girl has during her dance classes at an academy in Los Angeles.

To the rhythm of “Santo”, by Christina Aguilera and Ozuna, the eldest daughter of Angelina and Brad surprised with her funky movements.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter has been attending modern dance classes in Los Angeles for some time and showing how much she has evolved.

Shiloh attend the Millennium Dance Complex with the instructor Cristian Faxola and has danced themes, together with his companions, such as The Other Side(SZA and Justin Timberlake) or Get Ur Freak On (Miss Elliott).

According to the magazine in-touch, Shiloh She is a “natural dancer”, something her parents “adore” because neither Angelina, 46, nor Brad, 58, “have that talent”, says a source close to the family.

“Her main passion right now is dancing, and she’s very good at it. He loves being able to feel the music, let go and be free, which is very important. He likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are his favourites.”, he added.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt was born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia.where Angelina Jolie was shooting a movie, and it is the fourth, first biological, of six children that she has with Brad Pitt, along with Maddox (19 years old), Pax Thien (17), Zahara (16) and the twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon (13).

Shiloh is about to turn 16 and has become a style icon for her latest public appearances with her famous mother and siblings, as seen during the film’s promotion “Eternals” starring Angelina Jolie.