Shigesato Itoi, developer of Earthbound, recommends us to watch today’s Nintendo Direct – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. We are talking in this case about earthbound.

In the text that we leave you below, Shigesato Itoideveloper who worked on the original title, recommends us not to miss Today’s Nintendo Direct. As you can imagine, this has caused speculation that there could be news from the franchise live.

The creative has not shared previous Nintendo Directs and this has raised suspicions. Most fans believe that something could be announced in relation to Nintendo Switch Online, such as the premiere of Earthbound/Mother on the hybrid console through this service.

Here it is:

朝7時って、すごいな。雪が降ってるかもしれない。 https://t.co/TQk985WDqp — 糸井 重里 (@itoi_shigesato) February 9, 2022

That it is at seven in the morning is incredible. It may be snowing.

What do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of Earthbound/Mother at this link.

The premise of Earthbound

The adventure that redefined role-playing games on the Super Nintendo comes to Europe for the first time. When a meteor crashes to Earth near Ness’s house, our young hero sets out to investigate; What he doesn’t imagine is that he is about to embark on an epic adventure that will change his life… and on which the salvation of the universe will depend! After an encounter with a strange alien, Ness will travel the world to prevent Giygas, the universal cosmic destroyer, from annihilating everything and everyone. In his mission he will have the help of three friends; Only by using their different abilities and powers together will they be able to triumph against the mighty Giygas! With an engaging storyline, a richly detailed world, and loads of unique features, EarthBound is an epic in depth. The cult classic finally available in Europe!

An RPG full of humor, cultural references and unforgettable music

Find allies, fight enemies, solve puzzles and twist the plans of the evil Giygas

