She was decorated by Putin and is singled out for her excessive methods: the Russian coach who trains “disposable” skaters

Eteri Tutberidze with Kamila Valieva, the Russian who made history with a quadruple jump in Beijing 2022 (REUTERS / Aleksandra Szmigiel)

The world of winter sports was paralyzed in the last few hours with a work of art on ice that featured a young athlete. At only 15 years old, Russian Kamila Valieva achieved the first quadruple jump in the history of the Olympic Games and was key for her team, which competes under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee, to win gold in the women’s figure skating team event in Beijing 2022.

Once the competition was over, in which she beat Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, Valieva showed one of the distinctive signs that Russian figure skaters exhibit: self-demand. “My second toe loop (quad) didn’t work out, but I’ll work on it. It’s an amazing feeling to be skating in your first senior season and people are already talking about you. I have that responsibility, but I think I can handle it,” she said.

Beyond the medals that athletes hang, the success behind figure skating in Russia has a first and last name: Eteri Tutberidze. She is the coach of the team and the woman who was in charge of forging a new generation of athletes capable of doing quadruple jumps like the ones Kamila showed in China.

According to an article in Business Insiderthe role of Tutberidze has been under scrutiny in recent times for their particular training methods with girls who are still in stages of physical growth. There it is indicated that Russian coaches see the athletes lowered the orbit of Eteri as “disposable” or what are they “perishable goods”.

The Russian became the first to achieve this pirouette

Moreover, even the renowned choreographer and former French dancer benoit richaud indicated that excessive pressure to compete at a young age shortens skaters’ careers and deprives athletes of being able to mature into fully developed artists. “Eteri was clever in her approach: she was the first to find a method to teach quad jumps to girls, and the method works, but only up to the age of 17. What are skaters supposed to do then?”he explained.

In addition to Valieva, two other great hopes of Russian figure skating in Beijing are Anna Shcherbakova Y alexandra trussovaboth 17 years old. But there was one from the Tutberidze team that could not participate in the Games due to a serious injury: Daria Usacheva (15), who last November suffered a hip injury so severe during the warm-up of a tournament in Tokyo that she returned to Moscow in a wheelchair and withdrew from the competition.

During the last decade, Tutberidze was in charge of forging in Russia skaters who stand out at a very young age, are virtuous and compact in competitions. “Girls should learn quads -quadruple jumps- young, when they are still light and agile,” said the coach in an interview in 2018. And a year later, in dialogue with her country’s TV, she showed her credentials regarding her thought about those who target her for slowing down the growth of athletes with their ways of exercising the body.

“I read that we slowed down someone’s growth process. And sometimes, jokingly, I say, ‘Give me this drug that stunts growth, maybe I’ll use it’. This season Alina (Zagitova) has changed, she has grown up, she has become a little woman. This probably complicated our path, because we wanted to show that we are not accidental champions, ”she mentioned in 2019 and gave the example of one of her skaters about her development as a woman.

“The loads restrict the formation of the body, but what is there will continue to come out. It seems to me that all figure skaters are a bit shorter than they probably would have been if they hadn’t been involved in sports. When we let them go on vacation, we never know who will come back with us. When there are fewer loads, the body directs its energy to growth,” she added.

The Russian coach is considered one of the best in the world in figure skating on ice (REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina)

In relation to this and the injury suffered by another of Tutberidze’s team jewels (Usacheva), the one who made her position clear was the president of the Medical Commission of the International Skating Union (ISU). “The type of injury that Usacheva sustained results from cumulative stress on one part of the body, after repeating an element too many times during practice,” explained Dr. Jane Moran.

“The training of adolescents must be adjusted during this period of their development”added the professional. While figure skating coaches try to avoid coaching potential athletes in general, Tutberidze made that rule a central part of her winning strategy. This is marked by the best results of the athletes that the Russian chooses to make compete at an early age.

The beginnings for Eteri were not easy. After suffering an injury that prevented him from competing again, he joined the Russian Ice Ballet on a tour of the United States until, due to problems with her visa and with the event’s investors, she was stranded along with the rest of the company. While they were in Oklahoma City, a bomb exploded in front of the building where she was staying, miraculously saving her life. With the passage of time, already married with a daughter, she returned to Moscow and established herself as a coach.

Since 2013 she has been the head coach of the Russian team, which allowed the country’s sport to once again be a protagonist at the Olympic Games. So much so that after her presentation at the previous winter event in Pyeongchang 2018, she received a very special award. Own Vladimir Putin awarded Tutberidze the Order of Honor for his contributions to sport in Russia.

KEEP READING:

The euphoric reactions of the Italians after winning the Olympic gold in curling

Which are the countries that pay the most money to their Olympic medalists?

Russian Kamila Valieva made history at the Winter Olympics: she excelled with a quadruple jump never before achieved in figure skating

The day The Simpsons predicted a historic coup in curling, the sensational sport of the Winter Olympics