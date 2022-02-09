Senegal: money and land to the champions of the African Cup

AFP

Dakar, Senegal / 08.02.2022





The President of Senegal, macky sall, rewarded this Tuesday the members of the national soccer teamwho won for the first time the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), with about 75 thousand euros (85 thousand dollars) per head and two pieces of land in Dakar and its surroundings.

Senegalwho had welcomed the return of the Teranga Lions on Monday with a real human tide in the streets of the capitalsurrendered this Tuesday a more official tribute and less massive to the champions who were received in the presidential palace.

The Head of statebefore several thousand people, stated that the captain’s team kalidou koulibaly had met the expectations of soccer crazy nation and put an end to the frustration of entire generations.

“We dream of the cup, you built this dream and made it come true. Finally, here is the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

The Senegalese president decided to decorate the players and all the members of the delegation, some 60 people, with the National Order of the Lionand raise to rank those who had already been distinguished in the past.

The awards

The players and the members of the delegation will receive a bonus of 50 million CFA francs each (75,000 euros, 85,000 dollars), a considerable sum by Senegalese standards, a plot of 200 square meters in Dakarand another of 500 square meters in the new city of Diamniado.

Sadio Manewhich he received together with the technician Aliou Cisse special praise from the president, spread happiness on Sunday to an entire country by score the decisive goal against Egypt in the CAN final.

For the World Cup in Qatar, Senegal must first qualify in a tie at the end of March precisely against Egypt.