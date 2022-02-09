Secrets of Jennifer Aniston to look young

Jennifer Aniston This February 11 turns 53 years old and without a doubt she is one of the best preserved women in Hollywood and for the actress of “Friends” it seems that time has stopped and gives the impression that she was 30 years old.

so in TimeX we tell you what their routines and secrets are so that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt maintain a perfect complexion and figure. As the actress has revealed in different interviews, the routines that she follows every day to stay young and healthy are very simple.

A secret she shares with Jennifer Lopez: Sleep Well

Both Ben Affleck’s girlfriend and Jennifer Aniston have revealed one of their simple secrets to look younger and that is to sleep well. The protagonist of “A fake wife” has recommended: “My only key advice is to sleep with my phone at least 2 meters away”, assured the actress to the Huffington Post. She also meditates before going to bed, even for five minutes. “There are some yoga poses that I have found to be quite helpful in relaxing my mind,” she added.

Healthy eating accompanied by collagen

Jennifer Aniston is the face of collagen powder, Vitals Proteins, constantly promoting the use of said vitamin: “I have had a passion for health and wellness for years. I know this topic can be overwhelming, so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing it after a workout, but there really is an option for everyone,” Jennifer Aniston revealed.

Jennifer Aniston’s skincare

The actress is of the idea that less is more, so she has a simple skincare routine where she washes her face with soap and water, uses little makeup and can’t miss her sunscreen. Just like her, every Saturday she has a spa day: “I usually do a little mini facial treatment in which I give myself a good scrub and use a mask,” Jennifer Aniston said in an interview.

Daily and varied exercise

The “Friends” actress usually does several exercises but without a doubt the three that she has maintained for years and that she does every day is yoga, pilates and bicycle.