Sebastián Yatra nominated for an Oscar in “Best Song”

The famous Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra jumped for joy when he learned of his nomination for the Oscar Awards as “Best song” for the song “Dos oruguitas”, which he performs in the Disney movie “Encanto”.

This Tuesday, the Hollywood Academy revealed the nominees for the 94th edition of the Academy Awardswhich will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

The name of the Disney production that is inspired by the Madrigal family appears in the category “Best song original”.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter who has popularized other hits such as “One More Year” and “Couple of the Year” was sitting by the television waiting for the news with his work team. Since he heard his name he jumped off the furniture receiving the congratulations of those present. It is the first time that an interpretation of his enters the list of candidates for the most important award in cinema.

“Colombia, we are nominated for the Oscar,” he wrote on his official Instagram profile, in which he has 29 million followers, a publication that he accompanied with a video of his celebration.

“Dos oruguitas” was composed by the Puerto Rican Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by the Colombian Sebastian Yatra.

The film that highlights Colombian customs received two other nominations: “Best Animated Film”, competing with ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘The Mitchells vs The Machines’ and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.

“The power of the dog” is the most nominated film, in 12 lines, followed by “Dune with 10 and Belfast”, with seven and the recent Netflix “Don’t look up”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, received four nominations .