Scorsese, the counterculture and the pills of happiness | The stone ax | Science

Sometimes, fiction comes to enlighten us about reality thanks to its documentary component. As an example, take the movie Shutter Island directed by Scorsese and based on the novel of the same title written by Dennis Lehane. In it, a couple of police officers enter the sinister labyrinth of a psychiatric ward located on an island in Boston Harbor.

They have to investigate the disappearance of a patient, but things become oppressively complicated, giving rise to a film with sinister overtones. There is a moment, at the beginning of the film, when Dr. John Cawley -played by Ben Kingsley- tells federal agent Edward Daniels -played by Leonardo DiCaprio- that in the psychiatric center he directs, old methods are not used to treat the patient, but new procedures such as Thorazine are used. By “ancient methods” Dr. Cawley was referring to lobotomy, a scientific way of poking the brain in the operating room to extract evil in the form of nerve fibers.

This takes us to the so-called fourth revolution in psychiatry, which was marked by the appearance of psychoactive drugs, including chlorpromazine, an antipsychotic marketed under different names, including Thorazine; a molecule that was originally created to enhance anesthesia. If we look back, since the early 1950s, drugs have come to supply all possible understanding with the patient, leaving the method of Freudian psychoanalysis on the margins of science, with the prescriptions issued by psychiatrists being the cure for some ills that have no root cure, if social determination is not addressed as the cause of the behavior of the sick. Said like this, it is somewhat vehement, but this is the basis of antipsychiatry, a revolution that is determined by the etymology of the same word, composed of psyche– soul- iatreia -healing-.

What this revolution proposes is far from the dehumanized recognition proposed by treatment with pills. This is a revolution that is slow in coming, since, since chlorpromazine was first synthesized by the Rhone-Poulenic laboratory, and became the first antipsychotic in history, since then, psychopharmacology has come to replace the straitjacket, the ingestion of a pill being the way to chemically conquer sanity. Above all else, what anti-psychiatry maintains is that it is necessary to put an end to the “manipulation of the mind”, through torturous methods, including silent methods, that is, drugs.

Since 1960, Thomas Szasz, David Cooper, Robert Laing, Maud Mannoni and Franco Basaglia have criticized psychiatric reason, pointing out the origin of the evils of the mind in social structures. With this, the so-called anti-psychiatry has become a stigma for the scientific field; a counterculture within science itself.

Antidepressants, which became so fashionable in the seventies, have continued to be marketed throughout our sick world in their different variants. Already, in the eighties, the aforementioned antidepressants evolved into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), prescribed so frequently today that the patient takes them as if they were candy. Over time, the use of neuropharmaceuticals has become commonplace in a large part of the population, in such a way that psychiatric centers are becoming emptier.

Perhaps that is why fictions like Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus or that of Scorsese that brings us here today, remind us that sanity is not something that is chosen, and that for psychiatrists who defend anti-psychiatry, the methods used in the past are the same today when SSRI they act like chemical shackles on the patient, especially during the first few weeks of treatment, until the body adjusts to a medicine on which it will depend for as long as its will allows. Do not forget that the withdrawal syndrome is also included in the box of these drugs.

the stone ax it is a section where Montero Glez, with prose will, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.