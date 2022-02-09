Scenes of Barcelona that appear in ‘Uncharted’, the new film by Tom Holland

The next friday february 11 arrives in our theaters, ‘Uncharted‘, the new movie starring Tom Holland. Anyone who goes to see it will be familiar with certain locations, since a part takes place in the city of Barcelona.

Until five locations of the Catalan capital appear in the work directed by Reuben Fleischer. In addition, the cartel has other world-class actors such as Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg. In fact, the young actor was present last Monday on the mountain of Montjuic to publicize the film.

After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland interprets Nathan Drakea treasure hunter who is recruited by Wahlberg to find a treasure Ferdinand Magellan lost 500 years ago, while the character of Flags ensures that he and his family are the true heirs.

scenarios

That said, the first scenario that appears in the film is the Victoria Eugenie Palace. The roofs of this palace of the fair from Barcelona built by the Universal Exhibition of 1929 and next to the Plaza de las waterfalls serve as a platform for a frantic chase that ends in the Magic Fountain.

The actor has visited the Catalan capital to present ‘Uncharted’, his latest film

The Gothic Quarter is also present in ‘Uncharted‘, since the houses and the small arcades of the street Consolat de Mar. Along with this, the San José Oriol square they were selected for the shooting that took place in the month of October.

The sacred Family It was one of the scenes that could not be missing in the film of Sony. Own Holland acknowledged that “shooting in a place with as much history as Barcelona It’s been fantastic.”







Finally, the touch of sun and beach could not be missing, which on this occasion, moved to the Costa Brava to roll in the Cala Sa Boadella in Lloret de Marthis beach is located between Saint Christina Y Fenals and it is hidden under the cliffs raised by the Gardens from Saint Clotilde.

