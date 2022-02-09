ScaleBound’s director doesn’t want to leave the game and quotes Microsoft: “Phil! Let’s do it together!”

The title was canceled in 2017, but Hideki Kamiya has repeatedly expressed that he wants to bring the project back.

Hideki Kamiya He has participated in enough works to become a relevant figure in the sector. Viewtiful Joe or The Wonderful 101 are a couple of examples, not counting the well-known protagonist of Bayonetta. Therefore, the community was surprised by the cancellation of ScaleBound, the project of Platinum Games exclusive to Xbox and Windows 10. It’s been a long time since and Kamiya has repeatedly apologized, but the director still wants to resume the project.

We would like to have a proper discussion with MicrosoftAtsushi InabaThis is how he commented in an interview with IGN Japan, where he reviews the development of some games such as Bayonetta 3, Babylon’s Fall, Sol Cresta or his mysterious Project GG At the end of the talk, they have left a space to talk about the cancellation of ScaleBound and the chances of his revival, and it seems that there is still hope by Hideki Kamiya and Atsushi Inabapresident of Platinum Games.

“Kamiya has been saying for a long time that he wants to do ScaleBound. It’s not a beautiful feeling like ‘If I get a chance one day,’ but both Kamiya and I really want to do it. Therefore, we would like to have a proper discussion with Microsoft“, Inaba comments in the interview. To all this Kamiya himself is added, who expresses that “we have a lot of work to do, and it is no use that Microsoft saves it, so we would like to do something with it (laughs). Phil! Let’s do it together!“.

It is not the first time that Kamiya has shared this kind of intention in public, as Microsoft is aware that the creative wants to get back to ScaleBound. These talks could cause title resurrectionbut the last decision is up to those from Redmond and it does not seem that they have ScaleBound among their plans, since last year they ruled out their recovery.

More about: ScaleBound, Cancellation, PC, Hideki Kamiya, Platinum Games and Microsoft.