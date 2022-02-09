Sarah Kohan teaches Chicharito Hernández what he loses by leaving her for another

Sarah Kohan showed the enormous fortune that remained after separating from Chicharito Hernández: Noah and Nala.

Writing Passion Soccer February 08, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Once again Sarah Kohan did her thing on social networks. This time the Australian model did not bring out all her beauty, but she showed her enormous fortune: her children, Noah and Nala, fruit of her past relationship with Chicharito Hernández.

The influencer was shown enjoying motherhood and took the opportunity to send a message with a claim tone to the Mexican player. At least that’s how Sarah’s millions of followers understood it.

The woman held hands with her children and wrote: “The team with babies moves too fast” implying that her children were growing day by day and that Chicharito Hernández was missing their childhood.

Photo: Instagram @sarahkohan



Sarah Kohan got the best part: the fortune she was able to create together with the player. Noah and Nala are their children, but it is Sarah Kohan who spends most of her time with the little ones. She is extremely present and nothing is lost in the lives of her children, something that Chicharito Hernández cannot keep up with because of her work commitments.

Meanwhile, rumors of a relationship between Nicole McPherson and the player grow in the media and cause a revolution in social networks.