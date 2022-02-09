Santiago Solari will have to experiment to cover the loss of right back

In addition to having all the pressure on him due to the crisis in results after stringing together eight games without victory, the America faces a new problem: For the duel against Santos Laguna of Day 5, the Eagles They don’t have a nominal right-back available, so they’ll have to experiment to fill that position this weekend.

Those of Coapa bite their nails to find a right side, the injuries of Jorge Sanchezwho is the usual holder in that sector, and emilio laraas well as the sanction of two games for Miguel Layun for expulsion in the match against San Luis on Matchday 4, worry the coaching staff, which, from now on, is looking for a solution.

However, all is not lost for the cream-blue entity. Santiago Solari He has a deck of options on the table to cover that gap within his scheme and try to take the three points against the Guerreros in the Shire and thereby calm the waters within the club a bit.

The first alternative for Solari is to enable Bruno Valdez as a right winger. The Paraguayan could have his first opportunity in this Clausura 2022, because despite being a natural central defender, he is not unaware of the proper position that in his team he has played several times close to the band, so this seems to be the most viable solution.

The second option considered is to put Salvador Reyes or Luis Fuentes On the right wing, elements that play as full-backs, but who dominate the left-handed profile, so it would be a bit risky to carry out such an experiment, but given the need to cover the gap, it could happen next Saturday if there is no other solution.

Another of the cards that the Argentine coach has is called Mauricio Reyesa youth from the Eagles who plays for the U20 team and who works as a right back, even in the duel against the Potosí team, the American youth squad went on the bench, despite this, it seems to be the least viable option, since he does not have tour in the First Division and his inexperience can work against him in these moments of tension that are experienced within the club.

