Russell Crowe Joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson in New Marvel Movie ‘Kraven the Hunter’ – Movie News

It’s official! Oscar winner Russell Crowe joins the main cast of the solo film ‘Kraven the Hunter’. This production will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, will they continue to explore the Spiderverse?

One of the upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Kraven the Hunterindividual film of one of the most powerful enemies that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has faced in the comics and animated series. And it has recently been confirmed that Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has joined the main cast alongside Aaron Taylor Johnson.

According to an article in The Hollywood ReporterIt has not yet been revealed which character Crowe will bring to life in this new installment of Marvel Studios, however, it is believed that it could be one of the multiple members of the Kraven family.

Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on January 13, 2023.



The film will be directed by J C Chandor and it is expected to hit international theaters on January 13, 2023. At the moment both the main story, as well as the cast that will accompany Taylor and Crowe, remain under lock and key, so we will have to remain on the lookout.

The fracture of the multiverse advanced the appearance of these enemies of Spider-Man

Kraven the Hunter made his grand debut in the pages of Marvel Comics in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964. And this is not all, It was also created by one of the most famous and respected couples in the world of superheroes: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko..

This is the moment in which the silhouette of Kraven the Hunter appears in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.



This reminds us of the brief Kraven’s appearance during one of the final scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home. We refer to the moment in which some silhouettes of various characters belonging to different realities appear and that, according to the spell of Doctor Strange (benedict cumberbatch), Anyone who knows the identity of Spider-Man was about to cross that dimensional wall.

10 Marvel Movies You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

In addition, this will not be the only MCU project in which we will see Russell Crowebecause soon he will play the mighty Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will share credits with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

don’t forget that Kraven the Hunter will arrive early next yearyes, Crowe will be constantly appearing on the big screen with various blockbusters from Marvel Studios. Will we see this new character cross paths with the friendly wall-crawler from Queens?