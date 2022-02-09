Robert Lewandowski, a market opportunity for Real Madrid

The ambition Meringue for its avant-garde it goes through the hiring of Kylian Mbappé (23 years old, Paris Saint-Germain). In fact, the Real Madrid they will face each other with the French team in the round of 16 of the Champions League. A two-leg tie that seems sensational for lovers of the beautiful game.

Following the plans of the 13-time winner of the big eared for his attack, it is convenient to value the cover of the printed edition of the newspaper Ace on Wednesday, February 9. Specifically, it has as its protagonist a Robert Lewandowski (33 years old) who still hasn’t figured out his future in the Bayern Munich.

Will Real Madrid pick up Robert Lewandowski’s glove?

In fact, the aforementioned medium ensures that the killer Pole intends to rush his definitive cartridge to put on the Real Madrid elastic. In addition, Lewandowski’s closest circle considers that he benefits from the new roadmap of the whites by Erling Haaland (21 years old, Borussia Dortmund).

Herbert Hainer, president of the Bavarian giant, reflected his position on Robert and two more pillars of Bayern in bild. “I would be happy if all three (Lewandowski, Neuer, Müller) would end their careers at Bayern. And I also firmly believe that this will happen. All three know what they have at Bayern. We know what we have with these three players. Thomas Müller belongs to Bayern as the Frauenkirche belongs to Munich. We still have a little time, they have a contract until 2023. But as I said, I would be happy if all three finished their careers with us.”he admitted.