Robert Downey Jr, genius, philanthropist and very millionaire

Philanthropist, genius, millionaire, no, we are not talking about Iron Man, but about the man who has given life to this superhero and indeed, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. does not ask anything of the Tin Man, because he is also a very millionaire.

The fame and talent of Robert Downey Jr. It has led him to amass a great fortune, which has been revealed and amounts to 300 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a page specializing in celebrities and millionaires.

The Canadian producer, actor and singer has known how to make the most of his talents and make the most of them, to show the impressive fortune he has achieved over time and his work.

According to this source, Robert Downey Jr. would have acquired 500 thousand dollars for the first Iron Man movie; However, the sequel was very generous, since the beloved actor would have obtained 10 million dollars for Iron Man 2. They assure that his total income for playing Iron Man amounts to 345.5 million dollars.

But the handsome actor not only has income from his performance, because apparently he has seen a good source of investment in real estate, as they say he has 50 million invested in this area.

childhood of Robert Downey Jr. It was not easy, being the son of two talented people, a writer and producer and an actress, he saw his father being in the world of substances and the separation of his family some time later.

Little Robert stayed by his father’s side and later decided to drop out of high school to follow his dream of becoming an actor. The famous began his career in various plays, finally made his leap to television thanks to the Saturday Night Live program.

Robert Downey Jr.’s career took off without any problem after this in the world of cinema; however, the time of the twilight arrived, when his problems with substances began.

It was very difficult for the actor to get out of this serious problem and later resume his career, since the cost was high when hiring him for this risk; however, it was his friend Mel Gibson, who paid for him, took the risk and did not regret it.

After Downey Jr. took off in Gibson’s film, the stories came one after another for the talented actor, until the philanthropist, genius and millionaire, Iron Man, came to give his life a tremendous shake.