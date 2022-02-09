Rihanna’s beauty secrets

We love to know the beauty secrets of celebrities, because many of them leave us an important lesson to improve our daily routine. Today we refer to that woman with porcelain skin, perfect hair and who has her own signature “Fenty Beauty”, she is nothing more and nothing less than!Rihanna!

The singer revealed what are the beauty secrets that she applies and that is worth adopting today, for its practicality and effectiveness. Keep reading and discover them!

At 33, Rihanna wears porcelain skin.

Simple and easy skincare routine

How to get glowing skin Rihanna without complications? The singer has confessed that she carries out three simple steps in the morning and at night with hybrid products, which make her routine as simple as it is functional.

When you wake up, the first thing you use is a facial cleanser that also removes makeup. Then apply a product that is a tonic and a serum (two in one), and at the end, apply a moisturizer with SPF (sun protection factor).

This way you keep your complexion glowing without costing you too much, or with a large investment of time. At night, she repeats the steps but swaps out the sunscreen moisturizer for a retinol cream.

infallible makeup

As for makeup, Rihanna never stops doing a contouring. For this, keep in mind that it is very important to outline your features, according to the shape of your face.

For those with a wide forehead like hers, she recommends putting a dark toner close to the hairline. If you want an elongated neck effect you should make a triangle from the jaw down.

Splendid as always with that make up! Photo: divinity.es

body glow

Rihanna, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, and looks more spectacular than ever. But is her glowing skin just thanks to hormones? Of course not! She has always had it like this, thanks to a body illuminator.

Not only do you use this product on your face, but also on your body. What he does is apply a bit of the cream product and blend it into his skin with the help of a brush to give it that glow touch.

In the images of this star you can see the results and use them on yourself whenever you want…

Rihanna with her total body glow, she looks brilliant! Photo: Glamor Magazine

Hair care, first of all

This woman is one of the celebrities who has made the most of her hair. She’s up for wacky cuts, fabulous hairstyles, and even drastic color changes. But all this requires special hair care, which in her case is in charge of her hairstylist.

There are some products that you can also try at home to make your hair look sensational and give it more strength. Like this celeb does, you can use deep conditioners, or hot oil or castor oil treatments, as according to the stylist at Rihannamake the hair grow with more power.

Hair is very important to look radiant. Always take care of it! Photo: mujerhoy.com

Apply the beauty secrets from Rihanna!