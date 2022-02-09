Rihanna steals the spotlight showing off her pregnant belly with a sensual cut-out top

We are only a few weeks into 2022 but, without a doubt, the pregnancy of Rihanna is one of the most commented news of this year (and surely, what remains). The one from Barbados is waiting her first child with rapper A$AP Rockyas revealed when she was photographed on the streets of New York showing off her baby bump in a pink coat. An already iconic look for fashion lovers.

But it seems that this is not the only look for the memory that Riri is going to leave us of her pregnancy, because in the last hours the diva dazzled again with a new style, with which she shows that being pregnant is not linked to stop Sensuality aside, because it is absolutely radiant.

The 33-year-old singer is not willing to put aside the essence that characterizes her when it comes to dressing while she is pregnant, and proof of this is the groundbreaking maternity look that she wore in her last appearance. A style that has left more than one with their mouths open.

Wearing stiletto heels and a cut-out top with criss-cross laces, revealing her bulging belly and cleavage, Rihanna is committed to changing the rules of maternity wear and breaking the established norms of what a pregnant woman should look like.

The new images of the interpreter of “Diamond” are causing a real furor on social networks, where many applaud her daring and the power she gives off in these photographs with her sensual look.

His relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky began as a friendship almost a decade ago, but a few years ago it evolved into something more and now together they are about to become parents.

