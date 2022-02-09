Rihanna shows off her baby bump with a daring top that leaves little to the imagination

Rihanna was seen again showing off her baby bump with a daring top that leaves little to the imagination. The singer has shown off her pregnancy as only she knows and lets her belly be seen outdoors.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky broke the news that they were in sweet waiting on January 31 with a series of photographs published by artist Mile Diggs. In the photos, the very affectionate couple appears walking through the streets of Harlem.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump again

The businesswoman, who is currently experiencing one of her best stages next to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, does not lose style and takes every opportunity to show off her already bulging belly.

With a photograph posted on the account of photographer Miles Diggs, Rihanna was seen wearing a black top that reveals from her chest to the end of her belly accompanied by long gold necklaces. The interpreter of “Umbrella” posed in a parking lot with a very daring outfit that left her fans very surprised.

“no one can compare”, “perfect”, “Rihanna is very powerful”, “Her fashion during pregnancy is hot”, were some of the comments left by the singer’s fans in the publication that in less than a day reached almost 100 thousand “likes”.