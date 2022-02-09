Rihanna rocks a completely open-fronted outfit | INSTAGRAM

Since we found out about the pregnancy of the famous barbadian singerRihanna, the world of social networks She has not stopped talking about it and many Internet users have been able to notice that even at this stage the artist retains her great style.

From the first photos we could see a set of clothing very interesting that made her belly highlight in the first instance her evident process of mother.

On this occasion we will address two new photos that a famous magazine shared, the businesswoman appeared with black pants and a blouse, as well as her jacket, but the front opening of the set was what most caught the attention of his fans.

In the entertainment piece we saw that the singer used these garments of designer and accompanied him with his usual accessories, as well as with some glasses and a splendid makeup, he is dominating anywhere he goes with his Excellent taste of the fashion.

And it is that the famous can not contain the opportunity to do something new, not every day she lives this process, so being so special for her, she decided to combine it with really special clothes like the ones she has worn on these 2 occasions.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FLIRTY PHOTO OF RIRI

Rihanna continues to show off her great style with her maternity outfits.



In this way, Rihanna continues to make users move a lot along with her, waiting for this baby, the result of her love with rapper A$AP Rocky, who have enjoyed her company a lot.

There are even rumors that they could get married when the baby is born, but of course it’s all about speculation, so far the famous has not confirmed them, but we will continue to be very vigilant in case she does to tell you.

Stay on Show News and keep discovering the best maternity looks used by our beautiful artist, as well as the best news from the entertainment world and more.