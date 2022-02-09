Rihanna dazzles with her look in a new photo showing her pregnant belly

A week after announcing the sweet expectation of her first baby, Rihanna dazzled her fans again by sharing a new postcard showing off her growing baby bump in a stylish dazzling suit

The 33-year-old singer decided to post through her Instagram profile. Instagramanother photograph of her pregnancy, but without losing the glamor that has always characterized her.

The artist from Barbados combined the extravagant garment with crossed straps in shades of black, with “fuseau” type leggings and again surprises by wearing very high black heels. Additionally, she added a black jacket, which she adorned along with necklaces that ran down her chest all the way to her tummy.

In the description of the photo, Rihannaposted the phrase: “all black everything”, which in Spanish would be “all in black”making a clear allusion to her stunning look.

Let us remember that the expected first baby of the interpreter of “umbrella”, is the result of his relationship with the rapper, A$AP Rocky. Although the couple of artists kept the pregnancy under complete reserve, they happily confirmed publicly that they are waiting for the arrival of their first and long-awaited baby.

Related news

Check out Rihanna’s look here